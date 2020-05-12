Okaloosa County commissioners approve burn ban to help prevent wildfires

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to enact a burn ban for the county.

The ban goes into effect immediately, commissioners say, as there is no significant rain in the forecast for the next seven days.

The conditions are right for the spread of wildfires, commissioners warned.

The ban includes all outdoor open-flame burning. The only exceptions are authorized burns by Florida Forestry Service, firefighter training or for the cooking of food contained inside of a gas or charcoal grill.

The ban will be in effect for the next seven days.

