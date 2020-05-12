OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to enact a burn ban for the county.
The ban goes into effect immediately, commissioners say, as there is no significant rain in the forecast for the next seven days.
The conditions are right for the spread of wildfires, commissioners warned.
The ban includes all outdoor open-flame burning. The only exceptions are authorized burns by Florida Forestry Service, firefighter training or for the cooking of food contained inside of a gas or charcoal grill.
The ban will be in effect for the next seven days.
LATEST STORIES:
- Okaloosa County commissioners approve burn ban to help prevent wildfires
- TRACKING THE TROPICS: Development Possible East of Florida Peninsula This Weekend
- Colorado governor suspends restaurant’s license after viral video of Mother’s Day crowds
- WATCH LIVE: Alabama’s only US Air Force Reserve Wing to conduct ‘Hercs over Alabama, Salute to Heroes’
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 12, 2020