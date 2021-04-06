Okaloosa County announces Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Press release from Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. – The U.S. Treasury has awarded Okaloosa County $6.36 million in emergency rental and utility assistance for low-income households experiencing COVID-19 financial hardships. Beginning April 6, 2021, to ensure a successful economic recovery in our area, grant assistance is becoming available for rent, rent arrears, late fees, utilities and utility arrears.

This program is available to renters within Okaloosa County with a household income of 80% or below of the Area Median Family Income (AMI) adjusted for household size. An application for rental and utility assistance may be submitted online at OkaloosaRentalAid.com by an eligible tenant or landlord on behalf of the eligible tenant.

“Our community has faced and overcome many challenges in the past year,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners Chairman, Carolyn Ketchel. “While our local economy is strong, we recognize that this grant will fill an unmet need for those who are still struggling.”

Funding is available for past-due rental and utility assistance from April 2020 to the present. Visit OkaloosaRentalAid.com to learn more about eligibility, required documents, application assistance and to apply online. Funds will be distributed to landlords and utility providers. Apply soon as awards are made on a first qualified, first assisted basis. Applications are open until December 31, 2021 or until funds are exhausted. For additional information, please call 850-460-3316 or email Help@OkaloosaRentalAid.com.