Officials: Go to family, friends homes to evacuate wildfire, plan in place if fire gets worse

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — As crews fight wildfires near Milton, the county has recommended residents in select neighborhoods evacuate.

Evacuations are recommended for residents east of Avalon Blvd. to the Blackwater River, south of Interstate 10.

To maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brandi Bates, public information officer for Santa Rosa County, has suggested residents evacuate to friends and families home.

Bates added residents could also go to stores that are open and shop until given the all clear.

Bates said county officials do not believe the fire will be a days-long event. However, if it does go on for awhile, the County is working with the Red Cross on accommodations.

If a resident truly has no place to go, Bates said to contact Santa Rosa County Emergency Management at ‭(850)-983-5360‬.

LATEST STORIES: