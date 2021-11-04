Official start of Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow begins Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday marks the official start of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show.

The Blue Angels will wrap up the airshow with their 75th performance in Pensacola Beach.

The show is usually held on board NAS Pensacola, but was moved to Pensacola Beach this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The last time the event was held at the beach was 21 years ago, after 9/11.

At a media appearance Thursday, Blue Angels Pilot Lt. Cmdr. James Haley said Saturday will mark the end of his Blue Angels career.

“There’s so many iconic parts of being a Blue Angel,” Haley said. “From the pilots perspective, getting to fly these jets low and close to the ground and really fast is every pilots dream I think.”

Haley, the #2 pilot for the Blues, has been in the Navy for 12 years and has flown with the Blue Angels for three. He says when he hangs up his Blues flight suit for the last time on Saturday, there will be much he’ll miss.

“Getting to see the smiles on those 8-year-old’s faces and see yourself in them and hopefully 25 years later, they’ll be the ones wearing this blue suit,” he said.

Haley said the public should come out to see the Blue Angels this weekend for a great time. The Blues debuted their new Super Hornets this year and they’re quickly becoming a fan favorite.

“(The Super Hornet) is like a smooth Cadillac,” Haley said. “It’s got a broad wing but it’s got a lot of power and a lot of gas. I think it’s going to be a phenomenal final show for us.”

The airshow will start at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday with opening acts. The Blues are expected to make their appearance starting at 2 p.m.

Below is the airshow’s full schedule Friday and Saturday:

The 2021 Homecoming Air Show performances schedule: