Official: NAS Pensacola gunman visited New York days before shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A US official says investigators believe the Florida naval base gunman visited New York City, including Rockefeller Center, days before the shooting. The officials says the FBI is working to determine the purpose of the trip, and agents are attempting to locate and question anyone who may have interacted with the gunman.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The official says authorities believe the gunman also made social media posts about U.S. support for Israel and alleging Americans were anti-Muslim. Investigators are continuing to examine the shooter’s online profiles and social media postings.