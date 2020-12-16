PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer-involved shooting investigation has concluded in not charging the officer who shot a man after refusing to drop a gun.

An official report says that on September 18th, Officer Caleb Henderson arrived to two men fighting on West Intendencia Street after calls of a disturbance from the witness. Antione Black and Ke’vontarious Wilson were the two involved. The men were both trying to gain control over a gun.

During the investigation, agents spoke to a witness and friend of Black. He said they were sitting on his porch when Wilson drove up in a black car and pulled out a “long gun.” The witness said Wilson was angry and began making threats to kill Black.

It was also revealed that Wilson made similar threats in the past against his cousin in causing harm to him if he were to testify at trial.

The fight continued as the witness went to call 9-1-1. After that call is when Officer Henderson came onto the scene ordering both men to drop the weapon and while Black obeyed, Wilson proceeded to grab the weapon and point it at Black. The officer gave the command again but, according to the report, Wilson continued to aim the gun at Black. Since the officer believed he was going to fire the gun, he shot Wilson.

He was shot in the left hip and grazed in the chest with the bullet hitting his right bicep. He was taken to Baptist hospital for sustained injuries and survived.

Although Wilson’s passenger told a slightly different story in saying Officer Henderson did not give out any warnings, his dashcam video proves otherwise. A “long gun” was also located during the investigation in Wilson’s vehicle.

Wilson will face the following charges:

Attempted First Degree

Premeditated Murder with a Firearm

Aggravated Battery while Possessing a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

