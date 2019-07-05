UPDATE: Pensacola officer shoots suspect who disarmed another officer

UPDATE (6:01 P.M.)

The suspect has died at the hospital, according to Pensacola Police.

UPDATE (4:54 P.M.)

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood says a police officer shot a suspect who disarmed another officer.

Police said it happened after officers tried to stop a car that smelled of marijuana.

The driver eventually did stop, but there was a fight when the driver got out of the car.

Police say the suspect disarmed an officer. Another officer then shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital.

No officers were wounded.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is stepping in to investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police tell News 5 there’s been an officer-involved shooting at Brainerd Street and D Street.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.