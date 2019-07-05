UPDATE: Pensacola officer shoots suspect who disarmed another officer

UPDATE (6:01 P.M.)
The suspect has died at the hospital, according to Pensacola Police.
UPDATE (4:54 P.M.)
Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood says a police officer shot a suspect who disarmed another officer.
Police said it happened after officers tried to stop a car that smelled of marijuana.
The driver eventually did stop, but there was a fight when the driver got out of the car.
Police say the suspect disarmed an officer. Another officer then shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital.
No officers were wounded.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is stepping in to investigate.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police tell News 5 there’s been an officer-involved shooting at Brainerd Street and D Street.
News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.