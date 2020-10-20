Officer-involved shooting in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was shot by Escambia County deputies Tuesday after he opened fire at deputies, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call on the 1400 block of Canal Way for suicide threats. When deputies arrived, the man had a gun and was threatening suicide on the beach at the 1300 block of Sandy Key Drive. Deputies say they tried to talk to the man, and he shot at deputies. Deputies returned fire.

No deputies were injured. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. The condition of the man is not known.

