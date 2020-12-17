OCSO, Crestview Police arrest two for stolen Corvette and drugs

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested after an off-duty deputy saw them in a reported stolen car on their way through Crestview Wednesday.

A traffic stop was ordered and led to the arrest of 24-year old Brandon Pursley of Crestview and 25-year old Amber Barrow on an access road behind the Burger King in Crestview near Interstate 10.

Their arrest was a collaborated effort from OCSO and Crestview Police Department. Both suspects were apprehended without any injuries.

Deputies say that Crestview Police’s “K-9 Sonic” then alerted the agency to the odor of controlled substances in the Corvette.

From the search, Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in their possession.

Officials say Pursley and Barrow are charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. However, Pursley faces an additional charge of driving with a revoked driver’s license as he is a habitual offender.

