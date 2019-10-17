Odd Colony Brewing Co. now open in downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Odd Colony Brewing Company is now open in downtown Pensacola.

The brewery, located at 260 N. Palafox St., opened its doors Thursday night to cheers from a crowd outside.

Blake Foster, a co-owner of the brewery, told News 5 the brewery’s name comes from a play on words, alluding to Pensacola’s diverse culture and claims that Pensacola is the oldest city in the U.S.

It also comes from the “odd strains” of yeast the brewery uses to brew its sour beers, Foster said.

Odd Colony has three main brew staples: Lagers, IPAs, and sours. The brewery opened up with eight beers on tap, including a New England IPA, American lager, and a coffee stout.

Foster teamed up Brett Schweigert, co-founder and head brewer, and Ryan Brei to bring Odd Colony to Pensacola.

Odd Colony is open open Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.