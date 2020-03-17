Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

OCSO’s new K9 Merlin comes from Hungary to catch bad guys

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office introduced their newest member on patrol ‘Merlin’ in a Facebook post Monday.

Merlin is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix from Budapest, Hungary. He needs 100 hours of training to be certified. OCSO says he will work with Deputy Cutler Petersen.

Merlin is named in memory of OCSO Sheriff John Summerlin, killed in the line of duty back in 1921, after serving only 11 days in office.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories