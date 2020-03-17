OCSO’s new K9 Merlin comes from Hungary to catch bad guys

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office introduced their newest member on patrol ‘Merlin’ in a F acebook post Monday.

Merlin is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix from Budapest, Hungary. He needs 100 hours of training to be certified. OCSO says he will work with Deputy Cutler Petersen.

Merlin is named in memory of OCSO Sheriff John Summerlin, killed in the line of duty back in 1921, after serving only 11 days in office.





