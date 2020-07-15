OCSO: Woman shot in parking lot, shooter with unknown motive on the run

Raectrack Road Shooting
Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting with no clear motive. Deputies said a woman was parked at the Parade Express Gas Station at 117 Racetrack Road Tuesday evening when a man came up and shot her.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was shot in the leg. Deputies said her injuries are non-threatening.

Witnesses said several shots were fired. They described the suspect as a Black man with a blue hooded jacket and face mask. The man ran away after the shooting.

Deputies said while the motive isn’t clear, they do believe the two knew each other.

If you know anything about this crime please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS.

