OCSO: Walton County man charged with stealing nearly $90,000 from disabled man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Walton County man, who had been appointed in 2018 as a guardian for a disabled man, has been accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from him.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year old Ray Anthony Hughes of Defuniak Springs is being held in the Walton County Jail on an OCSO warrant for exploitation of a disabled adult, a second degree felony.

The sheriff’s office says Hughes, who was given authority over the man and his estate due to

the man’s incapacitation, deprived the man of up to $88,000 over a two and a half year period, taking from the man’s bank account of his Veterans Administration Disability payments.

The sheriff’s office says more than $74,000 of the cash withdrawals were deposited into Hughes’ personal checking account.

According to the sheriff’s office, health care managers at a care facility for the disabled man say Hughes never visited during the two years the victim was there, nor did he contribute to his spending account. The care facility reported if the disabled man needed shoes or clothing, staff members typically contributed their personal funds to purchase the items.

The OCSO Investigator says Hughes also deprived the victim of his share of an estate, totaling about $13,000, and is believed to have used the money to help pay for a pickup truck.

Hughes will be transferred to the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.