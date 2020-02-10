OCSO: Veteran gathers thank you gift cards for Alpha North patrol units

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG)– A family of retired military members wanted to say thank you to the Alpha Noth patrol units in Okaloosa county.

The emphasis was on how there are many veterans in the area and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office treats veterans with honor and respect during difficult times.

OCSO Facebook post

The post says the family appreciated the way officers handled the situation so they asked the community to help show support. Together, the community gathered a total of (14) $15 Starbucks gift cards and (4) $10 gift cards were received (approximately $250 worth.) 

