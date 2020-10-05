OCSO: Two women charged with burglarizing multiple Destin businesses

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Two women who were suspected of burglarizing multiple Destin businesses have been arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

A citizen contact by an OCSO Street Crimes Unit (SCU) deputy Sunday night led their arrests.

33-year old Caralee Hall of Cottonwood, Ala., was found sitting in a car behind Rooms to Go on Legendary Drive in Destin at about 11 p.m. She gave consent to search the car, which turned up multiple items of suspected stolen property.

Hall told deputies she and 29-year-old Amber Hawkins of Milton had stolen the property from numerous businesses and had parked a stolen Chevy Trailblazer in the parking lot of Walmart. The stolen vehicle, with additional suspected stolen property, was recovered. Hall also told deputies Hawkins was inside the Lowe’s, waiting for employees to leave, so she could burglarize that business.

Patrol deputies, Street Crimes Unit, and K9 teams set up a perimeter and searched the store. Hawkins was found hiding underneath an aisle. Deputies also found she had methamphetamine. She is charged with burglary, use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hall is charged with being an accessory to burglary, use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing.





