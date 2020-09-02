OCSO: Two suspected drug dealers arrested following search warrant

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say two suspected drug dealers were arrested following a search warrant executed by the Drug Task Force.

Full press release from OCSO:

A man on felony probation for trafficking in heroin is back in jail today as the Okaloosa County MultiAgency Drug Task Force executed its latest search warrant in the ongoing effort to put area drug dealers behind bars. 38-year old Karl Domino Jr. and 35-year old Portia Rodrigues, both of 2891 Aplin Road in Crestview, are now charged with destruction of evidence, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Drug Task Force executed the search warrant Wednesday morning at the couple’s address. After using a loud speaker to order occupants out, five people exited the mobile home, but Domino and Rodrigues remained inside. Deputies ultimately broke a bedroom window to get in and immediately noticed a strong chemical odor and powder substance in the air. The white powdery substance was also on the floor, under the bed, on top of the bed and on the nightstand. An unknown liquid had been poured on it in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The powder field-tested positive for heroin. In addition, a handgun was found inside a laundry basket, and a digital scale and syringes were inside a container next to the bed.

The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force is a partnership of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,

Crestview Police Department, and Fort Walton Beach Police Department, focusing on combating the

sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in our communities.

