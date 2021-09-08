OCSO: Two men stabbed during ‘domestic violence-related’ altercation

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing that happened late Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to Cat Mar Road near Niceville at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the incident started “with a domestic violence-related physical disturbance involving a man and woman traveling inside a vehicle.”

Investigators say when the pair arrived at the woman’s home, two men came outside and got into a fight with the “domestic violence suspect, ” and at some point, both men were stabbed. They are expected to survive.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office says the domestic violence suspect was not located.

