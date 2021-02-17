OCSO: Two men arrested for kidnapping, robbing teen in October 2020

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, two men are locked up following the kidnapping and robbery of a 15-year-old teen on October 12th, 2020.

Deputies named 20-year old Elijah Faulkner and 19-year-old Mi’quel Coward as the suspects. Faulkner was the latest to be arrested on February 12th.

OCSO Investigators say the victim arranged a car ride with Coward but a shotgun was pointed at the teen as soon as he entered the car. Faulkner was also placed at the scene of the crime as the driver, accoridng to OCSO. The suspects demanded money from the teen.

However, Coward and the victim go into a scuffle but the teen was hit in the face with the butt of the shotgun say officials. Additionally, he pulled the teen’s hair to prevent him from getting out of the car and robbed him of $250 cash and a cell phone. He was forced out of the car several blocks away, according to deputies.

OCSO says Coward was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. Also, Faulkner admitted he got $40 of the victim’s stolen money and discarded the teen’s cell phone in bushes at the apartment complex where he lives.