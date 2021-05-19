OCSO: Two carjacking suspects in custody after high-speed chase

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are in custody after they led law enforcement on a high speed chase Wednesday morning.

Deputies say a carjacking began in Walton County, which led law enforcement on a chase into Okaloosa County where the chase ended near Beal Parkway and Highway 98.

The sheriff’s office says several accidents took place during the chase, but there are no serious injuries reported at this time.

Deputies say the pair are also under investigation for a series of car thefts.

