OCSO: Traffic Stop in Crestview Leads to confiscation of meth, heroin, and more drugs

A Fort Walton Beach man with at least ten former felony convictions is now facing another seven felony charges following a traffic stop in Crestview early this morning.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on 35-year old Coshua Bonner after noting that the license plate on the car Bonner was driving was not assigned to that vehicle. Bonner accelerated to try to get away and ending up hitting a chain link fence on Anderson Street. Bonner ran, climbing over a fence and dropping several items, including a pink zip-up case. He was caught when he fell at the base of the fence.

Inside the pink bag deputies found 17 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of heroin, two grams of crack cocaine, two grams of fentanyl, four bags of marijuana, and a digital scale. They also discovered a loaded 9 mm handgun on the driver’s side rear floorboard of Bonner’s car.

Bonner had already been arrested in August 2018 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charges connected to this latest incident include trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding arrest with lights and siren, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest without violence.

