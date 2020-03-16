OCSO: Traffic stop for expired registration leads to two heroin trafficking arrests

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A traffic stop that was initially for an expired registration, led to two arrests for trafficking heroin.

OCSO says the driver, 31-year old Jeremy Sullivan from Fort Walton Beach, was pulled over Sunday afternoon around 3:30 with passengers, 37-year old Thomas Mearns and 28-year old Jessica Foster.

When stopped by deputies, Mearns began to run but came back.

A search was conducted after an OCSO K9 alerted on the car.

Deputies found a backpack with the wallet of the driver, along with a digital scale, heroin, and suspected Alprazolam. There was also a black sunglass case in the vehicle with used syringes, heroin, a glass pipe, methamphetamine, cocaine and suspected Buprenorphine near where Mearns was sitting, next to another glass pipe.

Additionally, deputies found a black and white coin purse with heroin, meth, and suspected Alprazolam in between Foster’s seat and the center console, as well as a black purse with assorted drug paraphernalia where she was sitting.

All are charged with the possession of a controlled substance. However, Sullivan and Mearns face additional charges; such as trafficking in heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those two were also hit with more separate charges.

