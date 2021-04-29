UPDATE: Wandering toddler identified and reunited with family

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — UPDATE — OCSO says the child found Thursday morning near Deville Drive has been reunited with her family.

“Update: We’re happy to say the child has now been reunited with her family. Initial information is that a parent had been sleeping and was unaware the little girl had been able to leave the house. We want to say a sincere thank you to those who helped share the information! We greatly appreciate you all.”

ORIGINAL STORY — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) needs help identifying a little girl found wandering in West Okaloosa County Thursday morning.





OCSO says the child was in wet pajamas with no shoes on. They have not been able to find her home, but say she is safe.

Anyone who might know her or her home can call 850.651.7400.