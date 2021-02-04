OCSO: Three teens caught in act of car burglaries

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, three teens were caught in the act of burglarizing vehicles.

OCSO says a witness saw three teens wearing dark clothes and hoodies covering their heads in the act of burglarizing a car off Racetrack Road early Thursday morning around 2:11.

According to a report, a responding deputy saw the teens enter an unlocked vehicle and look through the contents for items to take. Officials say when the teens saw deputies they ran and initially ignored orders to stop but were captured following a brief foot pursuit.

The names of the teens are as follow:

15-year-old Cornelius Lee

15-year-old Isaiah Banks

16-year old Trevion Braxton

Their charges are listed below: