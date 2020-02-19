OCSO: Teen girl beat with a baseball bat and fists in Bluewater Bay

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old girl was beaten with a baseball bat and punched outside her home in the Bluewater Bay area Tuesday night. Deputies say the violence was over a boy. The victim had several facial bruises, a sprained ankle and other non-life threatening injuries.
The brutal beating was captured on camera and uploaded to Snapchat. Sloan Carlson Raney, 18, of Niceville, was charged with aggravated battery. Deputies say she hit the victim with her fists, not the bat. The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES
- Census Bureau’s new ad campaign targets minorities
- USDA moving forward with new SNAP work requirements
- Tax filing deadlines extended for Alabama taxpayers affected by flooding
- Harlem Globetrotter Hops Pearce visits Pensacola ahead of March show
- Mobile’s official Mardi Gras ships announced