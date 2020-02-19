OCSO: Teen girl beat with a baseball bat and fists in Bluewater Bay

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old girl was beaten with a baseball bat and punched outside her home in the Bluewater Bay area Tuesday night. Deputies say the violence was over a boy. The victim had several facial bruises, a sprained ankle and other non-life threatening injuries.

Screenshot of violent fight courtesy of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The brutal beating was captured on camera and uploaded to Snapchat. Sloan Carlson Raney, 18, of Niceville, was charged with aggravated battery. Deputies say she hit the victim with her fists, not the bat. The investigation is ongoing.

Sloan Carlson Raney is charged with aggravated battery.

