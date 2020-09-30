OCSO: Teen arrested in connection to July 2019 armed robbery on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Defuniak Springs teen for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery on Okaloosa Island last July.
Shakeem Thomas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Officers say two Illinois tourists were walking along Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around midnight when they saw a red Sedan following them. The car came to a stop when Thomas got out of the passenger seat and held one of them at gunpoint, demanding money. She then complied, giving him a small amount of cash. Afterwards, he and the driver left the area.
According to OCSO, witnesses were able to get a good description of the car; including the license tag number, leading the investigation to Thomas.
An additional arrest is pending, say officers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gulf Coast beaches to reopen Friday after Hurricane Sally’s destruction
- Escambia County School District tackles tough issues through uncertainty
- Inclusive emojis: Transgender flag, male bride among new icons expected in the next iPhone operating system
- Organization seeks to help displaced tenants in Baldwin County following hurricane
- UA cancels spring break to ‘mitigate’ potential COVID-19 spread, winter break extended