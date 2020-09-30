OCSO: Teen arrested in connection to July 2019 armed robbery on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Defuniak Springs teen for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery on Okaloosa Island last July.

Shakeem Thomas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officers say two Illinois tourists were walking along Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around midnight when they saw a red Sedan following them. The car came to a stop when Thomas got out of the passenger seat and held one of them at gunpoint, demanding money. She then complied, giving him a small amount of cash. Afterwards, he and the driver left the area.

According to OCSO, witnesses were able to get a good description of the car; including the license tag number, leading the investigation to Thomas.

An additional arrest is pending, say officers.

