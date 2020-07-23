OCSO: Suspected Crestview drug house focus of search warrant, four charged

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unedited press release from OCSO

The Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force today executed a search warrant at a residence in Crestview, charging multiple people with operating a public nuisance structure for drug activity and more.

Working with information with the Crestview Police Department, Drug Task Force officers began an undercover operation in May which culminated in a search warrant at 544 Purl Adams Avenue early this morning.

Seven people came out of the residence when the occupants opened the door, and four
now face charges:

27-year old Samantha Dancer and 31-year old Collin Simons, both of that address, were arrested for keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

32-year old William Taylor, also of 544 Purl Adams Avenue, is charged with possession of a weapon and ammo by a convicted felon, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

A fourth individual, 30-year old Catherine Sapp of Niceville, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

  • Samantha Dancer
  • Collin Simonds
  • William Taylor
  • Catherine Sapp

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories