OCSO: Suspected Crestview drug house focus of search warrant, four charged

Unedited press release from OCSO
The Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force today executed a search warrant at a residence in Crestview, charging multiple people with operating a public nuisance structure for drug activity and more.
Working with information with the Crestview Police Department, Drug Task Force officers began an undercover operation in May which culminated in a search warrant at 544 Purl Adams Avenue early this morning.
Seven people came out of the residence when the occupants opened the door, and four
now face charges:
27-year old Samantha Dancer and 31-year old Collin Simons, both of that address, were arrested for keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
32-year old William Taylor, also of 544 Purl Adams Avenue, is charged with possession of a weapon and ammo by a convicted felon, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
A fourth individual, 30-year old Catherine Sapp of Niceville, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
