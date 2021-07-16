OCSO: Suspect in stolen car faces eight charges after chase

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — A man in custody and facing eight charges after leading Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in a stolen car near Eglin Air Force Base and Shalimar, according to a release.

Wendell Wright, 39, rammed a patrol car before deputies pushed him off the roadway with their vehicles and took him into custody.

Wendell Wright

According to authorities, Wright began driving into oncoming traffic.

Supervisors then ended the pursuit, but Wright made another U-turn and began trying to run other cars off the road, so the pursuit re-engaged.

He crossed the median and hit a patrol car. An OSCO supervisor and deputy then pushed Wright off the road, authorities said.

Wright is being charged with fleeing with disregard to the safety of people or persons, grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license.