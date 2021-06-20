OCSO: Standoff in Crestview ends with arrest

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff with a Crestview man ends in an arrest.

OCSO says they arrived at Jason Miles’, 37, home to serve warrants around 4 PM Saturday. When they heard movement beyond the door and no one opened the door was breached and two people were charged with resisting arrest without violence. Miles fled into the attic with possibly a handgun.

OCSO says the Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded and Miles eventually surrendered with charges of resisting arrest.

OCSO says the warrants were for aggravated battery and armed burglary involved at a Crestview storage unit Facility on June 7, 2021.