OCSO: Son shoots and kills father after choking incident

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a fatal domestic shooting on Sunday.

42-year-old Lance Weindel was shot and killed by his 21-year-old son Christian.

Christian said the shooting happened after his 6’3″ and 240-pound father began choking his mother following an argument over sweet tea.

Christian’s mother and other witnesses confirmed his account.

WKRG News 5 will update you as more information is provided.

