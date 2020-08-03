OCSO: Son shoots and kills father after choking incident

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW BREAKING NEWS_1525104260496.jpg.jpg

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a fatal domestic shooting on Sunday.

42-year-old Lance Weindel was shot and killed by his 21-year-old son Christian.

Christian said the shooting happened after his 6’3″ and 240-pound father began choking his mother following an argument over sweet tea.

Christian’s mother and other witnesses confirmed his account.

WKRG News 5 will update you as more information is provided.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories