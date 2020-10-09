OCSO: Six arrests made after narcotics search at home in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — After the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office MultiAgency Drug Taskforce initiated a narcotics search on a home known for drug activity on Winthrop St. six arrests were made in total.
Within the last 12 months, officers say there’s been 3 search warrants at this Winthrop location.
Officers charged 33-year old Aaron Simmons and 34-year old Teddy Lanieux with “operating a nuisance structure for drug activity as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.” Additionally, Lanieux faces charges for possession of a controlled substance and Simmons has additional charges of destroying or tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The four individuals found inside at the time also faces charges which include, 33-year-old Laura Hanan of Shalimar for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia; 46-year-old Matthew Struck of Fort Walton Beach, and 32-year old Jonathan Pegues of Shalimar for possession of drug paraphernalia; and 21-year old Cierra Banks for providing a false name to law enforcement.
Officers say upon searching the home, they found “turned up used hypodermic needles, methamphetamine, and more.”
