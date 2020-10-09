OCSO: Six arrests made after narcotics search at home in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — After the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office MultiAgency Drug Taskforce initiated a narcotics search on a home known for drug activity on Winthrop St. six arrests were made in total.

Within the last 12 months, officers say there’s been 3 search warrants at this Winthrop location.

Officers charged 33-year old Aaron Simmons and 34-year old Teddy Lanieux with “operating a nuisance structure for drug activity as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.” Additionally, Lanieux faces charges for possession of a controlled substance and Simmons has additional charges of destroying or tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teddy Lanieux, 33, on the left; Aaron Simmons, 34 on the right

The four individuals found inside at the time also faces charges which include, 33-year-old Laura Hanan of Shalimar for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia; 46-year-old Matthew Struck of Fort Walton Beach, and 32-year old Jonathan Pegues of Shalimar for possession of drug paraphernalia; and 21-year old Cierra Banks for providing a false name to law enforcement.

Officers say upon searching the home, they found “turned up used hypodermic needles, methamphetamine, and more.”

