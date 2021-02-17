OCSO: Shalimar man charged with possession of child pornography

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man arrested on Dec. 17th, 2020 was charged with possession of child pornography say Okaloosa County deputies.

Deputies say they arrested Gabriel Petty during a sting operation targeting adults who use the internet to arrange sex with minors.

Upon Petty’s arrest, investigators seized his phone and he admitted using it to chat about

potential sexual encounters with a person he thought was a 14-year old girl he had met on-line.

The phone was entered into evidence and a search warrant was executed on January 26th say deputies. According to OCSO, investigators found six images of child pornography on the device, leading to six counts of possession of child pornography.

Petty’s charges from the original OCSO sting operation in December 2020 were use of a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex, and use of a two-way communication to commit a felony.