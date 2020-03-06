OCSO: Sex offender charged after failing to register gaming email address

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Offices says a sex offender living in Mary Esther has been charged with failing to register an email address he was using on a gaming system.

While looking into a case, an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigator contacted 49-year old Ronnie Kershaw at his place of employment, and he admitted he used his game systems to search for and look at child sexual abuse material.

During the interview, Kershaw gave the investigator consent to seize the game systems. While Kershaw was filling out the form, he wrote in an email and then scratched it out. He told the investigator it was the email address and password he used to access his Xbox One. A review of Kershaw’s December 2019 FDLE Sexual Predator/Offender Registration form filed with the OCSO showed he had not registered that email as required by law, a third-degree felony.

