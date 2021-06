OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gray Kia Soul linked to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

BCSO says the shooting happened around 2 PM near the Willow Bend area off Schneider Drive in Wright.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the gray Kia Soul please call 911 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS