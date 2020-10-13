OCSO: Search for missing 15-year-old

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 15-year-old Daren Frank Patton.
According to OCSO, Daren was last seen on October 10 at the Walmart on Beal Parkway.
Anyone with information can contact OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS
