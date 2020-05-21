OCSO, school resource officers team up to arrest 5 child pornography suspects

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit and School Resource Officers worked together to protect children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyber Investigators and SROs combined their efforts to combat dangerous child pornography crimes in Okaloosa County. The School Resource Officers provided the personnel to execute the search warrants produced by the many hours of investigative work the Cyber Crimes Unit had already invested. In the early part of May, five separate search warrants were executed at residences throughout Okaloosa County. As a result, the following suspects have been arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office:

• 30-year old Christopher J. Howard of Crestview charged with 20 counts Possession of Child Pornography

54 images/videos of Child Pornography recovered, victims as young as age 4

• 20-year old Talon C. Gamblin of Crestview charged with 20 counts Possession of Child Pornography, Transmission of Child

Pornography, and Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

64 images/videos of Child Pornography recovered, victims as young as age 7

• 18-year old Michael J. Wilson of Shalimar charged with 25 counts Possession of Child Pornography

Over 2000 images/videos of Child Pornography recovered, victims as young as age 2

• 49-year old Curtis G. Jordan of Holt charged with 30 counts Possession of Child Pornography

Over 4000 images/videos of Child Pornography recovered, victims as young as age 3

• 56-year old John E. Peloquin of Shalimar charged with 15 counts Possession of Child Pornography

15 images/videos of Child Pornography recovered, victims as young as age 5

