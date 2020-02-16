OCSO reveals new Life Jacket Launcher to help beachgoers

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A new beach resource is coming to both Okaloosa Island and Destin Beaches to assist distressed swimmers.

This was announced by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for its Beach Unit.

The reveal was made on OCSO’s Facebook page:

