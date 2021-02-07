OCSO releases video of Crestview man leading deputies on police chase in stolen truck

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released video of 23-year-old John Michael Spencer leading deputies on a police chase in a stolen vehicle.

Spencer rammed into a patrol vehicle and hit two civilian vehicles while recklessly trying to escape. Deputies captured him after he ditched the truck off Rattlesnake Bluff Road and was chased down on foot.

He was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond and is charged with three counts of hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of people or property, resisting arrest without violence and felony violation of probation.

