OCSO: Reckless driver tried scaring unruly kids in car

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was driving recklessly trying to scare the children in the car. 42-year-old Timothy Gajka was driving head-on in the northbound lanes of State Road 85 around 6:30 PM Sunday night.

After a deputy stopped the vehicle Gajka told the deputy that he was just “trying to scare” the two crying children in the back seat for misbehaving.

Gajka was charged with DUI, two counts of child neglect, and possession of marijuana.

