OCSO: Person shot on Racetrack Road near Beal Parkway

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and investigating a shooting that happened in the 400 block of Racetrack Road near Beal Parkway.
Deputies say one person is undergoing treatment after reportedly being struck in the leg.
More information will be released as deputies investigate.
