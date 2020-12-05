OCSO: Person shot on Racetrack Road near Beal Parkway

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and investigating a shooting that happened in the 400 block of Racetrack Road near Beal Parkway. 

Deputies say one person is undergoing treatment after reportedly being struck in the leg. 

More information will be released as deputies investigate.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories