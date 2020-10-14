OCSO: One dead after shooting in Fort Walton Beach

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says one man is dead after a shooting on Shirley Drive in Fort Walton Beach.

The fatal shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The following is an unedited press release from OCSO:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place around 5 a.m. this morning on Shirley Drive. Deputies were called to a townhome in connection to a woman’s phone call reporting that a man broke into her home and had been shot. They found a male victim deceased inside the townhouse. A second individual who had fled from the scene was located at a nearby residence and transported to OCSO Headquarters for questioning. The case remains an active investigation and additional details will be released at the appropriate time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories