OCSO: One dead after shooting in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says one man is dead after a shooting on Shirley Drive in Fort Walton Beach.

The fatal shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The following is an unedited press release from OCSO:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place around 5 a.m. this morning on Shirley Drive. Deputies were called to a townhome in connection to a woman’s phone call reporting that a man broke into her home and had been shot. They found a male victim deceased inside the townhouse. A second individual who had fled from the scene was located at a nearby residence and transported to OCSO Headquarters for questioning. The case remains an active investigation and additional details will be released at the appropriate time.

