OCSO: Non-verbal diabetic man with dementia missing in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is in the Bluewater Bay area searching for a missing Baywind Drive resident with dementia who a family member says wandered away from his home around sunset.

Family members say 77-year old Art Olson is not verbal and is a diabetic who has not eaten recently. He was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, green jacket, black exercise pants and blue shoes.

Anyone who spots Mr. Olson or has any information is asked to call 911 or contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400.

