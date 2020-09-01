OCSO: Navy diver drowns in Destin pool

RELEASE FROM THE OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

DESTIN, Fla (WKRG) — A Destin man reportedly doing swimming and breathing exercises at a Destin pool drowned Monday.

First responders were called to a pool at 4111 Commons Drive around 3:30 p.m. after 29-year old

Brennan May of that address was found limp on the pool bottom.

Witnesses say May was a Navy diver attending the Naval Explosives Ordnance Disposal School at

Eglin. They told deputies he had been swimming the length of the pool underwater as training. May had reportedly come up briefly and chatted with his wife before going back underwater and lying on the bottom. After he had been in the water for a number of minutes, his wife went to check on him. She found he was limp and not breathing.

He was pulled from the pool by bystanders who assisted with rescue breathing and CPR until first

responders arrived.

May was transported to the Destin E.R., where he was pronounced deceased just before 4 p.m. The pool’s depth ranges from 3’6” to 4’6”.

