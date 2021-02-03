OCSO: Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of minor, six others

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies say seven individuals were arrested on January 28th after a narcotics search warrant on Brett St.

Deputies say that discovered turned up used syringes, methamphetamine, fentanyl and

more.

According to OCSO, there have been three search warrants at this location since 2019.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the search warrant:

• Corey Michael Edwin Jones, 33 – Keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity,

possession of controlled substance without prescription & possession of drug paraphernalia

• Kelly Lee Hutto, 40 – Possession of drug paraphernalia & resisting without violence

• Jeffery Dale Hawkins, 41 – Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

• Elizabeth Ann Brown, 35 – Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Uppucshishe Adriana Jayde Burgess, 17 – Possession of controlled substance without

prescription & possession of drug paraphernalia

• Roy Anthony Chamniss, Jr, 28 – Resisting without violence

• Billy Joe Williamson, II, 31 – Resisting without violence

