OCSO: Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of minor, six others

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies say seven individuals were arrested on January 28th after a narcotics search warrant on Brett St.

Deputies say that discovered turned up used syringes, methamphetamine, fentanyl and
more.

According to OCSO, there have been three search warrants at this location since 2019.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the search warrant:

Corey Michael Edwin Jones, 33 – Keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity,
possession of controlled substance without prescription & possession of drug paraphernalia
Kelly Lee Hutto, 40 – Possession of drug paraphernalia & resisting without violence
Jeffery Dale Hawkins, 41 – Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Elizabeth Ann Brown, 35 – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Uppucshishe Adriana Jayde Burgess, 17 – Possession of controlled substance without
prescription & possession of drug paraphernalia
Roy Anthony Chamniss, Jr, 28 – Resisting without violence
Billy Joe Williamson, II, 31 – Resisting without violence

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories