OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident today that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Destin resident.
Initial reports indicate the motorcyclist was ejected after colliding with a vehicle in
westbound lanes on Emerald Coast Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The victim was later pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room.
LATEST STORIES
- First weekend of open beaches bring on crowds
- Murder hornets have now entered the U.S. — and they could decimate the honeybee population
- OCSO: Motorcycle driver dies after colliding with car in Destin
- Sunshine and warming trend
- Quarantines make some dog-owners appreciate pets more than people