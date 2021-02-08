OCSO: Missing endangered elderly woman

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing, endangered elderly woman.

Madeline Schulenburg, 90, went missing Monday, Feb. 8 around noon in Destin. She was last seen wearing a tan and gray jacket and a multi-colored shirt. Schulenburg was driving her 2004 silver Saturn with a license tag Y57WWL. She stands at 5’2″.

Schulenburg suffers from dementia and her whereabouts are unknown. If you have seen or know where Schulenburg is please call 911 or OCSO at 850-651-7400

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories