OCSO: Missing endangered elderly woman

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing, endangered elderly woman.

Madeline Schulenburg, 90, went missing Monday, Feb. 8 around noon in Destin. She was last seen wearing a tan and gray jacket and a multi-colored shirt. Schulenburg was driving her 2004 silver Saturn with a license tag Y57WWL. She stands at 5’2″.

Schulenburg suffers from dementia and her whereabouts are unknown. If you have seen or know where Schulenburg is please call 911 or OCSO at 850-651-7400