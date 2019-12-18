OCSO: Milton man arrested after stealing car from Santa Rosa Mall, crashing into yard

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A man suspected of stealing a car Monday afternoon led Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a brief chase and crashed into a yard. The sheriff’s office says Lewis Van Hudson, 58, was in handcuffs within about 15 minutes.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 9-1-1 call around 3:13 p.m. in reference to a 2016 black Hyundai Sonata stolen from outside Santa Rosa Mall. An OCSO deputy spotted the car a short time later and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

Deputies ultimately cornered the suspect and captured him after he crashed his car through a fence in the area of Randall Roberts Road. Deputies say he got on the trunk to try to jump over the fence but was captured and handcuffed. Deputies found a gun in his waistband and also had gloves, a car lock picking kit, and a container with methamphetamine residue.

Hudson is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, fleeing and eluding, grand theft of a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.













