OCSO: Meth dealer arrested in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Ocaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Zachary Chase had glass pipes and Methamphetamine on him while the Drug Task Force searched the residence of 1101 Mapoles Street with a search warrant.

Chase admitted on being a local seller of meth. Scales, plastic baggies, pills, and more were found inside the residence.

“Drug dealers need to be aware. This viral partnership between OCSO, Crestview Police, and Fort Walton Beach Police Department to erode and end their operations in our county is going to continue.” Sheriff Larry Ashley said. “Lives and public safety are threatened by their drug peddling. Our commitment to clean up our neighborhoods is not going away. Thanks again to the public for your tips and please keep them coming by calling us at 850-651-7400 pr contacting Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.”

