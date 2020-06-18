OCSO: Man threatens to stab repairman, two-hour standoff follows

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man armed with a knife who threatened to stab an apartment complex repairman today was taken into custody following a two-hour standoff with deputies from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

37-year old William Watson, who had been released from jail earlier this month in connection with a battery charge, is now under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

William Watson



Deputies were called to Crosslake Cove Apartments off Lewis Drive near Fort Walton Beach around 11:15 a.m. Thursday in response to an armed disturbance. The victim called 911 after he says Watson threatened to stab him in the neck while holding a steak knife.

When deputies arrived, Watson refused to leave his apartment and stated he would stab anyone who knocked on his door. The OCSO Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded in an attempt to persuade Watson to come out of his apartment peacefully.

Ultimately, the SRT deployed tear gas and quickly took Watson into custody without further incident.

Additional charges are pending.







