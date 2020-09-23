OCSO: Man shot in abdomen on Okaloosa Island, deputies searching for shooter

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured an Okaloosa Island man at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday outside his apartment.
The 22-year old man called 911 to say he had been shot in the abdomen. Deputies arrived at his Bonita Avenue residence to find him standing outside talking on his cell phone. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
He described the shooter as a black male with dreadlocks who left the scene in a white sedan. No
further description was currently available.
LATEST STORIES
- How to avoid ‘Storm Chasers’ while repairing your home after Hurricane Sally
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at U.S. Supreme Court
- Watch Live: Protests break out in Louisville, more expected across the country after Breonna Taylor case announcement
- Sister Norma, a South Texas icon, named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020
- Israel Hall convicted for felony murder of DeLauna Powell