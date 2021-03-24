OCSO: Man shot at Bluewater Blvd. and Antigua Way drives himself to hospital

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was shot at Bluewater Boulevard and Antigua Way drove himself to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say he was struck by bullets during gunfire between vehicles at the intersection east of Niceville.

The OCSO is investigating. It’s unclear if the man was involved in the exchange itself or was a passerby. Any witnesses or anyone with information can call 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at 850-863-TIPS