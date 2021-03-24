OCSO: Man shot at Bluewater Blvd. and Antigua Way drives himself to hospital

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was shot at Bluewater Boulevard and Antigua Way drove himself to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say he was struck by bullets during gunfire between vehicles at the intersection east of Niceville.

The OCSO is investigating. It’s unclear if the man was involved in the exchange itself or was a passerby. Any witnesses or anyone with information can call 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at 850-863-TIPS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories